Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Wednesday night the school board will have an emergency meeting to discuss the move.
Spearfish School Board considers virtual learning in emergency meeting
Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving
The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest...
COVID-19 claims 27 more lives in South Dakota

Latest News

Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
The pancreas is deep inside the body, making cancer detection difficult.
Here’s why pancreatic cancer kills so often
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
While initial and continued unemployment claims declined in the state, South Dakota...
First-time, continued unemployment claims on decline in South Dakota