Understaffed, near-capacity, elderly wait for discharge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, the largest healthcare provider in Western South Dakota reported 93 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. A worry many have been expecting: the hospital system is on the edge of capacity.

In the midst of the pandemic, Monument Health is creatively and promptly looking to find extra bed space while dealing with intense staffing and capacity challenges, with local cases soaring at an alarming rate and across the Dakotas.

To accommodate more patients, the hospital system is transferring non-COVID-19 patients with low medical needs to the hospital’s recently created surge area on the fourth floor named the “Prairie Unit." Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, Dr. Shankar Kurra, says the surge space is not how an original hospital design would be.

"There are no walls. There are just screens and curtains that separate the patients. But this for that extreme scenario where we have to make-do and take care of our community,” said Kurra.

The unit has beds, oxygen, suction, and medical air all ready to go to accommodate 35 patients, but limited staff to use them. Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health, Dr. Shankar Kurra said the hospital is “aggressively” looking to recruit medical staff in all areas, emphasizing that hiring new staff doesn’t happen overnight.

“They still need to come here. Retrain to our specific facility, and that usually takes a little while,” said Kurra.

“We’re serving more people than we’ve ever served before. We’ve been aggressively recruiting and hiring registered nurses and support staff since the beginning of the year; however, the demand for medical services continues to increase at a more rapid pace than recruitment. Many clinical recruits have to relocate here, which takes time. We also see an increasing number of our own caregivers out with COVID-19, mirroring the community transmission trend,” stated President of the Rapid City Hospital & Market, John Pierce in a Monument Health press release.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 194 positive coronavirus cases and four deaths in Pennington County, with 27 new deaths across the state, and more than 1,300 additional cases Wednesday.

The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota to 567. It marks the second-highest single-day death total, following the 28 deaths reported Nov. 6.

Kurra is not only worried about the large increase in community cases and the effect is having on the medical systems everywhere, but also those being turned away from long-term care facilities due to a lack of free space.

“There’s a huge concern for those folks. And unfortunately, as we know, those folks pay the biggest price,” said Kurra.

The hospital system is seeing longer hospital stays for its non-COVID-19 patients, compared to previous years. Monument Health said this is partly due to delayed care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in more severe illnesses.

Prior to the pandemic, Monument Health transferred 120 to 130 patients per month to long-term care facilities.

However, with long-term care facilities facing COVID-19 challenges as well, the number of people transferred has dropped to between 70 and 80 per month, meaning that patients remain hospitalized until the facilities can accept them.

Kurra said the message of “Flatten the Curve” is needed now more than ever to help medical staff on the ground battling the lingering pandemic and advises everyone to wear a mask and back up.

