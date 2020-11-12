Advertisement

Trump, Noem adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 11: Corey Lewandowski campaign manager for Republican presidential...
PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 11: Corey Lewandowski campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with the media before former presidential candidate Ben Carson gives his endorsement to Mr. Trump at the Mar-A-Lago Club on March 11, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida. Presidential candidates continue to campaign before Florida's March 15th primary day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (KOTA)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to both President Donald Trump’s campaign and Gov. Kristi Noem, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia, and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

He appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company. He lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger Joe Biden.

Lewandowski has also served as an adviser to Noem and was frequently on the governor’s campaign trail as she stumped for Trump across the country. He was with Noem at a rally in Maine on Oct. 28, where a man was arrested after allegedly brandishing weapons.

Noem’s spokesperson said the governor has not been in close contact with Lewandowski for 13 days, adding that Noem self-monitors symptoms of COVID-19 daily.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

