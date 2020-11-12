The holiday season is approaching, which means people will see the red kettles and hear volunteers ringing the bells

Advertisement

Helping community members in need this holiday season.
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you see the red kettles and hear volunteers ringing the bells, it’s a sure sign that the holiday season is approaching.

This year the Salvation Army’s campaign focuses on “Rescuing Christmas.”

The campaign goal is to raise $380,000, as they aim to provide the community with services and programs.

Red Kettles will go out on Friday at a number of locations, and people can donate with cash or use Google and Apple Pay.

About 18-hundred kids are already registered for the Angel Tree, which provides gifts for kids in need, and the Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army, Javier Moreno, anticipates they will see more.

“Just with how families have been impacted with COVID. Losing jobs, losing hours at work. That sort of thing. We know that the need is great, and so we want to be able to help those who are looking for a little extra help this Christmas,” says Moreno.

There are more than 100 locations throughout the Black Hills area where people can pick up an Angel tree tag, including the Rushmore Mall, Walmart, and Family Fare.

For more information about donating or volunteering, click here.

