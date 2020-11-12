Advertisement

Spearfish High School to remain at level 2, school board could readdress on Monday

High School currently has 24 active cases but expect 16 of those to be back on Monday
Spearfish High School
Spearfish High School(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish School board held an emergency meeting Monday evening to see if the district should the High School to level 3, virtual learning, due to an influx in coronavirus cases.

23 students and one teacher at the high school are currently in self-quarantine with COVID-19 -- but Superintendent Kirk Easton says that 16 of those people should be back on Monday.

Board member, Ryan Niesent brought up a motion to keep the school at level 2 for now and readdress the issue on Monday. If cases remain near the percent required to go to Level 3 -- another school board meeting would be called on Monday night, to see if the switch to virtual learning should be made.

‘You can drive around and see the carloads of kids, no one in a mask they are getting together on the weekends or just weekdays. Families are going out to restaurants and not wearing masks. I have an issue telling our students you can’t be in school when I see what is going on in our community.’ Ryan Niesent, school board member, says

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota
A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota...
Hospitalizations pass 600 in South Dakota Tuesday
A new grading policy discussion took place Monday night.
RCAS looking to change their grading policy

Latest News

Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’
Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’
Veterans Day Ceremony
Veterans Day Ceremony
Rapid City has been a “Purple Heart City” since April of 2019
Rapid City has been a “Purple Heart City” since April of 2019
Monument Capacity
Monument Capacity