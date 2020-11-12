Snow showers tonight bring light accumulations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and temperatures will be in the 20s for a while. Snow showers move in through the evening and overnight hours. Most of the snow shower activity should be gone by sunrise. A few clouds may linger. Up to 1″ of snow is possible in Rapid City, with 1″-3″ possible for the central hills, such as Keystone, Custer, Hill City and other surrounding locations.

Temperatures will be in the teens to begin the day. Highs will end up in the 30s across the area with sunny skies. Warmer air returns Friday, with highs back in the 50s and mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a little breezy on Friday and the wind will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be near 50°, but temperatures cool through the day. It’ll be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. Sunshine returns for Sunday and temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds could gust 30+ mph.

Warmer weather is likely next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. The warmest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with highs likely in the 60s. Lots of sunshine is on tap for next week as well.

