Advertisement

Snow showers tonight bring light accumulations

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight and temperatures will be in the 20s for a while. Snow showers move in through the evening and overnight hours. Most of the snow shower activity should be gone by sunrise. A few clouds may linger. Up to 1″ of snow is possible in Rapid City, with 1″-3″ possible for the central hills, such as Keystone, Custer, Hill City and other surrounding locations.

Temperatures will be in the teens to begin the day. Highs will end up in the 30s across the area with sunny skies. Warmer air returns Friday, with highs back in the 50s and mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a little breezy on Friday and the wind will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be near 50°, but temperatures cool through the day. It’ll be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. Sunshine returns for Sunday and temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds could gust 30+ mph.

Warmer weather is likely next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. The warmest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with highs likely in the 60s. Lots of sunshine is on tap for next week as well.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota
A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota...
Hospitalizations pass 600 in South Dakota Tuesday
A new grading policy discussion took place Monday night.
RCAS looking to change their grading policy

Latest News

Showers
Snow Tonight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Mostly sunny and cool conditions expected on Thursday and Friday.
Seasonable Weather this Veterans Day; Isolated Snow Showers Possible
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Somewhat typical November weather continues through the week