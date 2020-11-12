Advertisement

S.D. Supreme Court justices rule Buffalo Chip cannot incorporate

The outside of the Buffalo Chip.
The outside of the Buffalo Chip. (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The famous motorcycle rally campground isn’t considered an incorporated municipality under the state of South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

After years of trying to establish Buffalo Chip City under state law, a decision released by the high court on Thursday ordered the campground to stop acting as an incorporated municipality.

Justice Janine Kern wrote the unanimous decision the state government had the standing to bring the action.

The South Dakota Supreme Court was divided 4-1, however, on a second question of interpreting the law regarding the requirements for a municipality that were in effect in 2015.

When writing for the majority, Justice Patricia DeVaney said both Buffalo Chip has 100 residents and 30 registered voters, meeting a state requirement to consider municipality. Yet in 2015, Buffalo Chip didn’t have 100 residents when the incorporation vote happened.

“Under either scenario, a municipality is not allowed to incorporate. A municipality is prohibited from incorporating if it contains less than one hundred residents or if it contains less than thirty voters,” Justice DeVaney wrote.

In 2016, the legislature increased voter requirements to 45 in an amendment. DeVaney said this was likely in response to this very grammatical debate that arose in conjunction with the litigation here."

In dissent, Chief Justice David Gilbertson said this case was misinterpreted.

“Today the majority fails to give heed to our long-honored canons of statutory interpretation. It is untethered without a thread of case law to support it,” Gilbertson wrote.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Wednesday night the school board will have an emergency meeting to discuss the move.
Spearfish School Board considers virtual learning in emergency meeting
Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving
The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest...
COVID-19 claims 27 more lives in South Dakota

Latest News

While initial and continued unemployment claims declined in the state, South Dakota...
First-time, continued unemployment claims on decline in South Dakota
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
Spearfish High School
Spearfish High School to remain at Category 2, school board could readdress on Monday
Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’
Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’