Presidential statues to become metallic mannequins for donated clothes

For the sixth year in a row, the City of Rapid City is allowing the public to adorn downtown statues of past presidents with winter apparel starting Nov. 15.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Want to decorate a statue and help people stay warm at the same time? You can do just that this coming weekend.

For the sixth year in a row, the City of Rapid City is allowing the public to adorn downtown statues of past presidents with winter apparel starting Nov. 15.

Whether its socks, stocking caps, scarves or even masks, you can dress the metallic mannequins in all manner of warm clothes to be picked up by those in need.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says this annual tradition gives these local attractions year-round use.

“No sooner are the items placed that ... as you go around the block and come around, the item’s already been taken," Shoemaker said. "They can be very inexpensive items, but they serve a great need for the individual in the community.”

Nov. 15 also marks the start of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in the City of Presidents, kicking off a week of events hosted by the Hope Center.

