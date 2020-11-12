Northern Hills town encourages mask use in new campaign

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Spearfish, Monument Health, Spearfish School District, Black Hills State University, and Visit Spearfish have teamed up for a campaign that is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, called Mask Up Spearfish

While masks are not mandated in Spearfish, Mask Up Spearfish encourages residents and visitors to wear masks in order to keep the city open and healthy.

Mask Up Spearfish also encourages preventative measures recommended by the CDC, like washing your hands, social distancing, staying home if you feel sick, not gathering in large groups, and cleaning commonly touched objects.

The Mayor of Spearfish, Dana Boke said it is important for the City to work with the other organizations because they represent different parts of the Spearfish community. She added the only way to get through this is by working together.

“My heart goes out to people.,” said Boke. “We are in COVID fatigue and I totally get it and we are tired of it, and that is not lost on me in any way. But, in order to get through this, we really have to up our game and practice all the CDC guidelines to protect each other.”

Visit Spearfish is a marketing organization with the goal of attracting visitors to the Northern Hills Town. They work with the city and other groups on Mask Up Spearfish to encourage mask use, and keep tourism up.

Mistie Caldwell, the Executive Director of Visit Spearfish told us over the phone, “We recognize that there is an insurgence in cases of COVID-19. We want people to understand that Spearfish is a safe place to come to and want to make sure it stays that way.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.