Maserati reported speeding at 147 mph just before fatal I-90 crash

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITEWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - More details have been released about a fatal crash that killed three near Sturgis in October.

A 2015 Maserati Ghibli speeding down I-90 at 147 mph rear-ended a semi-truck and trailer, killing all inside the Maserati. The three men were aged 21, 22 and 55-years-old.

The driver was ejected and the vehicle traveled into the median where it came to rest.

All three were wearing seat belts when the Oct. 6 accident happened near mile marker 90, east of Whitewood.

The two people in the semi-truck, the 77-year-old male driver and the 74-year-old female passenger were not injured. The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not.

The speed indicated in the report is estimated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

