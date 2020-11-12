‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year

(CNN) – The Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its word of the year.

The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in 2019.

BREAKING NEWS The Collins Word of the Year is… lockdown. Find out more about #CollinsWOTY 2020 and see the full shortlist here: https://t.co/4ZAEE47p9H#wordoftheyear #CollinsDictionary #lockdown pic.twitter.com/3OLL7RfSwS — Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 10, 2020

Sticking with the theme, more than half of the Collins Top 10 is related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the word coronavirus.

Here’s the rest of the list from our friends who practice British English:

BLM – short for Black Lives Matter

Keyworker – someone without whose work society cannot function properly

Furlough – a temporary laying-off of employees

Self-isolate – to quarantine oneself if one has or suspects one has a contagious disease

Social distancing – a set of measures aimed at stopping the spread of infectious disease, based on staying away from other people as much as possible

Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties

TikToker – a person who regularly shares or appears in videos on TikTok

Mukbang – a video or webcast in which the host eats a large quantity of food for the entertainment of viewers

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.