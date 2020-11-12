Advertisement

First-time, continued unemployment claims on decline in South Dakota

While initial and continued unemployment claims declined in the state, South Dakota...
While initial and continued unemployment claims declined in the state, South Dakota unemployment claims are above average levels during the coronavirus pandemic.(Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While initial and continued unemployment claims declined in the state, South Dakota unemployment claims are above average levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state received a total of 497 first-time weekly unemployment benefit claims last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor’s latest jobs report. This is down 359 from the prior week’s total of 856.

Initial weekly claims reached several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic. In recent months, it has hovered between 300-500, though the last job report it jumped back up to over 800. The state generally received around 200-300 weekly claims prior to the pandemic.

Continued unemployment claims fell by 137 to 3,676. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say a total of $807,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $487,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $324,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $207,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide, 709,000 people sought unemployment benefits last week.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A project is in the works for new homes.
Sturgis community growth surges as more people move to Black Hills
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Wednesday night the school board will have an emergency meeting to discuss the move.
Spearfish School Board considers virtual learning in emergency meeting
Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving
The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest...
COVID-19 claims 27 more lives in South Dakota

Latest News

The outside of the Buffalo Chip.
S.D. Supreme Court justices rule Buffalo Chip cannot incorporate
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.
Twitter blocks South Dakota Republican Party
Spearfish High School
Spearfish High School to remain at Category 2, school board could readdress on Monday
Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’
Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’