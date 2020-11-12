“Feeding South Dakota” Donating over 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals to South Dakotans

Advertisement

10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota is preparing for its 10th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

Shawn Burke, Development associate for “Feeding South Dakota” says they are well prepared for the November 21st distribution.

" We have 1,000 turkey dinners prepared so people can come up in a car and let us know if it’s one family or two so we are doing no more than two per vehicle, and then they go through the distribution and we run them through the lines, we have two lines of cars all of the is food set up, 50 people volunteers helping hand it out so you know as long as people can throw it at them it will work fine, I promise"

Feeding South Dakota’s goal is to provide 2,100 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to those who struggle with hunger in the Pierre, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City areas.

Burke Says, this year the menu will be a traditional Thanksgiving diner, turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and vegetables.

Dessert will look a little different this year due to a shortage of bulk pies. However, Feeding South Dakota is donating pie filling so South Dakotans can get creative.

The rapid city distribution takes place on November 21st at 8 am at the fairgrounds.

https://feedingsouthdakota.org/news/feeding-south-dakota-launches-10th-annual-thanksgiving-meal-drive

