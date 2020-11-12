Dead man found by Rapid Creek Thursday morning
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A dead body was found near Rapid Creek on Thursday morning.
Rapid City Police said there were no signs of trauma, they reported on Twitter.
And police say the death was unattended. An autopsy will be conducted.
The identity of the individual is forthcoming,
Anyone who encounters someone who appears to be struggling to find a safe place to be for the evening should contact the police at 605-394-4131 so we may assist them.
