Cooking with Eric - Pollo Asado

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pollo Asado is a classed Latin American dish usually grilled and served in the summer, but why not make it in the cold of winter? The flavors will help warm us up!

The key to an Asado is the spice blend, which features achiote powder. This is made from grinding the seeds of the annatto tree. Besides a mild flavor, the powder gives the dish it’s signature orange color. You can purchase Asado seasoning already prepared - look for it in the spice aisle, especially in specialty food stores. If you can’t find it, combine: 3 tablespoons of minced garlic, 2 teaspoons oregano, 1 tablespoon Spanish smoked paprika, 2 teaspoons cumin, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of red chili flakes and a teaspoon of salt. Add a teaspoon of achiote powder.

To make this dish, you will need 3 tablespoons of the Asado seasoning for 6 chicken thighs. Squeeze the juice of one orange and one lime in a bowl. Add a quarter cup of oil, then the 3 tablespoons of Asado. Put chicken thighs in bowl and toss to coat. Let stand for up to 30 minutes.

If you’re stuck inside, preheat an oven to 425 degrees. Pour the coated chicken and all the leftover juices and seasoning into a 9 x 9 inch baking dish. Cook for 25 to 35 minutes or until the chicken is done. You can place the chicken under the broiler for the final 1 to 2 minutes of cooking to enhance the smoky flavor.

