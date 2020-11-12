Advertisement

Christmas tree season is here, Black Hills National Forest permits available

Tree tags are available from now until Christmas Eve allowing people to cut down their own tree from the Black Hills National Forest. (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - If you need a sign Christmas is almost here, this might be it. Christmas tree permits from the Black Hills National Forest are now available.

Permits are $10 per tree, plus a $2.50 processing fee. At most, five permits can be purchased by an individual.

“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer, said.

The permit must be printed and visible as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest. To get a permit online, go here.

Here’s a bonus for fourth graders. Through the Every Kid Outdoors Program, fourth graders can get a FREE Christmas tree permit.

For further details, go here.

