Chilly today, but Turning Milder Friday; Quite Windy on Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunshine today but it will still be chilly with highs in the 30s. Very slippery roads this morning due to last night’s snowfall of 1/2″ to 1″ in Rapid City, with 3 1/2″ in Hill City. Road conditions will improve by afternoon.

Warmer air moves in Friday, then a strong Pacific cold front blows through Saturday with gusty winds and clouds. A few isolated rain or snow showers will be possible, mainly in the Hills and in Wyoming.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, then a large, sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure promises unseasonably warm weather much of next week.

