Spearfish School Board considers virtual learning in emergency meeting

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish School District is considering moving to virtual learning.

Wednesday night the school board will have an emergency meeting to discuss the move.

“To move from one category to another, three metrics must be met,” Superintendent Kirk Easton said in an email. “The first is community positivity, the second is the number of active cases in a building and the third metric is hospital capacity. As of today, we have met all three metrics in our high school to move to Category 3.”

Since Tuesday, the Spearfish School District has reported 48 active COVID-19 cases in its schools. Mountain View has two, West has three, Creekside has 12, Spearfish Middle School has 10 and the high school reported 21.

At Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, there are COVID-19 five patients occupying beds, according to the Department of Health. The entire Monument Health network has 84 COVID-19 patients in total, the DOH dashboard reports Wednesday.

The final decision will be made by the Board of Education, Easton said.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Here the Zoom link to the meeting. Here’s the agenda.

