Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Six Rapid City Area Schools will continue to learn online through Thanksgiving break.

The six schools are:

  • Grandview Elementary
  • South Middle School
  • West Middle School
  • Southwest Middle School
  • Stevens High School
  • Central High School

Sporting events are also canceled, according to Katy Urban, RCAS community relations manager. Reopening schools will be reevaluated during the week of Thanksgiving break.

