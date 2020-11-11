Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Six Rapid City Area Schools will continue to learn online through Thanksgiving break.

The six schools are:

Grandview Elementary

South Middle School

West Middle School

Southwest Middle School

Stevens High School

Central High School

Sporting events are also canceled, according to Katy Urban, RCAS community relations manager. Reopening schools will be reevaluated during the week of Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.