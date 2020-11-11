Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Six Rapid City Area Schools will continue to learn online through Thanksgiving break.
The six schools are:
- Grandview Elementary
- South Middle School
- West Middle School
- Southwest Middle School
- Stevens High School
- Central High School
Sporting events are also canceled, according to Katy Urban, RCAS community relations manager. Reopening schools will be reevaluated during the week of Thanksgiving break.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.