Seasonable Weather this Veterans Day; Isolated Snow Showers Possible

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be a seasonable November day with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few isolated snow showers will be possible this morning and again tonight as an upper level disturbance moves across the area. A cold front will bring increasing winds this afternoon, and somewhat cooler air back to the area tonight and Thursday.

Friday will be much milder, and we will begin a lengthy period of warmer than normal and drier than normal weather this weekend through next week.

