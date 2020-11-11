Advertisement

SD Attorney General sues to block Pennsylvania election result along with 9 others

The time it takes to process ballots varies state to state, because laws vary in each as to when mail-in and absentee ballots can be recorded.(WAGM)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawsuits challenging mail-in ballots have been filed in Pennsylvania and Republican Attorneys General from 10 states, including Jason Ravnsborg from South Dakota, are now getting involved.

The Attorneys General has filed what’s called an amicus brief in Supreme Court, supporting two lawsuits in Pennsylvania.

Their goal is to bring additional information to the Court’s attention.

The lawsuits challenge a court ruling that allowed mail-in ballots to be received three days after Election Day.

The Republicans also allege many of the ballots did not have postmarks, so there is no way to prove when voters mailed them.

President Trump has also filed lawsuits in several states claiming voter fraud.

