Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
Shepherd Hills is expected to bring in thousands of people to Rapid City
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota

Latest News

For more than a week, El Paso County has averaged 1,000 patients a day in the hospital, and the...
Hospital workers struggle to keep up with COVID-19 outbreak in El Paso
The move, which reverses long-standing policy at the Justice Department, allows federal...
AG Barr tells DOJ to investigate allegations of voter fraud
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems clinch House control, but majority likely to shrink