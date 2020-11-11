Rapid City has been a “Purple Heart City” since April of 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are many military members in the local area, and back in April of 2019, Rapid City became a “Purple Heart City.”

A Purple Heart City is a city-approved by the Purple Heart Association to represent veterans and bring special attention to those who received battle-related injuries.

Mayor Steve Allender says we’re a military and veteran community and says we hold our veterans in high esteem, and this is just one more way to do that.

“Again, bring attention to those who have received battlefield wounds. And you know there are physical and mental health wounds that occur in that environment. And we have many of those citizens living here in Rapid City now,” says Allender.

For more information about becoming a Purple Heart City, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.