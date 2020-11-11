Rapid City council members met Tuesday at the work session to discuss the land deed resolution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council meeting on November 2nd left many people in the community disheartened as the council decided not to vote on the resolution that would return part of the 1,200 acres encompassing the Indian Boarding School to local Native Americans tribes due to six of the council members said they needed more time to look over the resolution.

But since last week, Rapid City council members have been working to address many of their concerns with the land deed resolution.

“There’s more to being a community leader than just business you know compassion, kindness empathy, doing the right thing, and I will remain hopeful that my colleagues will do the right thing and we can find a resolution to the resolution," says City Council member Laura Armstrong.

The land deeds in question currently house the Canyon Lake Activity Center, Clarkson Mountain View Health Care Facility, and Monument Health Behavioral Health Center.

And many want to use the land for a Native American Center to help the community complete with workforce development, support, and youth programs among other things.

“The Rapid City Council, they would be the first one that ever stood up and said the treaties are important," says community member Troy Fairbanks.

The Council members said that time is of the essence when it comes to this vote -- as the potential land swap has been years in the making.

“Because these guys and I’m talking about my Indian friends out here are not going away, they’re ready for this to happen. So we can spend our money wisely or we can give it to the lawyers because that is probably going to be our choice," says City Council member Darla Drew.

The resolution will be up again at the city council Monday, November 16th.

