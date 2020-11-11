Advertisement

Make your mask at Western Dakota Tech

Each kit can make 20 adult masks
masks
masks(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -As the COVID pandemic continues in South Dakota, community members can make their own custom masks.

On the campus of Western Dakota Tech, you can pick up a kit to make 20 adult masks free of charge while the school is open.

The kits come with instructions and all material needed to put the masks together and once they are assembled you can donate them to whoever you believe needs them.

‘There were people that hand sewed masks with needle and thread. There was one gentleman who did over 100 of them by hand,’ Stephanie Mayfield, Director West River health Eduction Center, say

Limited supplies are left at WDT to make the masks.

You can also make masks for kids by picking up kits on the 2nd floor of the RCAS administration building.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
Shepherd Hills is expected to bring in thousands of people to Rapid City
Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota

Latest News

In a release, they claim their vaccine is about 90% effective. That’s out of more than 43,000...
People give their opinions on COVID-19 vaccine
Rapid City residents discuss upcoming COVID-19 vaccine
Rapid City residents discuss upcoming COVID-19 vaccine
DOC reports more COVID-19 cases
DOC reports more COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 Update Tuesday
COVID-19 Update Tuesday
US Surgeon General opens state's first mass testing site
US Surgeon General opens state's first mass testing site