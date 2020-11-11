Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - J.R.’s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recognized by Food and Wine Magazine as South Dakota’s best barbecue establishment in 2020, J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit sure aims to please with an exceptional lineup of meats. Justin Rhodes has been feeding barbecue lovers in the Black Hills for almost a decade. He says the tricks to great barbecue are: just Kosher salt and ground black pepper, quality meat, quality wood for smoking, and low and slow.

J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit is located in Summerset right off Exit 52 on I-90. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout Wednesday through Saturday 11am until 7:30pm or until they sell out.

It is definitely some of the best barbecue around, hands down! Learn more in this segment of Cooking Beef with Eric.

