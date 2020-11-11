Advertisement

Blacklite District: “Falling” surges on multiple platforms

By Blake Joseph
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A local musician has been making waves on Billboard lists. Kyle Pfeifer, better known as Blacklite District, reached Top 30 with his recent song “Falling” and attributes its success to the influences in his life.

Blacklite District says “Definitely influenced by classic stuff such as Ozzie, Metalica, Guns and Roses and so on. Just taking little pieces of the genre from all aspects of life. Again, taking advantage of technology, using the new sounds that are out there, and really bridging the gap between the classic rock stuff and then what’s popping today. That’s kind of where my style comes from.”

Working with professionals like Brett Hesla and Jeff Hanson from Creed AND multi-award-winning Stephen Short who laid down tracks for Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, and Queen -Blacklite District attributes his success to industry connections and says they are essential to his work.

Blacklite District says “The relationships I’ve been able to make the last couple of years in the industry are priceless. In a way, I’ve enjoyed that part of it just as much as I do being an artist.”

Creativity comes to Blacklite District via many vehicles but his latest work with Young Cage gave rise to his recent hit, “Falling”. The music video, based around scenes from Minecraft, has more than 11M views on Youtube making it the #3 trending song for all music genres in America as well as Top 30 in 8 countries on Apple Music. Now with help from social media platforms like TikTok and has more than 15 million impressions, “Falling” has created a domino effect. Today more than 100 radio stations in the U.S play the song as it steadily climbs the charts on the Billboard list.

Blacklite District says “And not only just in Rock but also multiple formats. I’m just starting to get some spin in the alternative format. There’s a station on Sirius XM called the Pulse which is a big pop/top 40 station. For them to be playing it is another step toward that mainstream look. So it’s been amazing. The song being out 9 months and still growing shows you that you have something special.”

Success comes in many forms for musical artists vying for a shot with a major label. But for Blacklite District, it’s the effect his music has on his fans that defines true achievement.

Blacklite District “There’s like feelings in there you can’t say. You can only feel them. And when a listener connects with a song like “Falling” that is the best success I can have. Knowing I made someone’s day just a little better.”

