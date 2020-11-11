Advertisement

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, more mass testing events are popping up in South Dakota

Drive-thru COVID testing.
The drive-thru COVID testing is free and will occur in ten communities, and the closest sites...
The drive-thru COVID testing is free and will occur in ten communities, and the closest sites are Martin, Custer, and Spearfish.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 continues to impact people throughout the Black Hills, and The South Dakota Department of Health has been working with the US Department of Health and Human Services to support community mass testing in South Dakota.

The drive-thru COVID testing is free and will occur in ten communities, and the closest sites are Martin, Custer, and Spearfish.

For people living in Martin and Custer, testing will take place on Nov. 20 and in Spearfish on Nov. 21 and 22.

If you’re interested in getting tested, it’s important that you register for the event, and you can do that by clicking here.

At the testing locations, individuals will swab their own nose, but they will be supervised by trained medical staff.

“Individuals who are receiving those free tests can anticipate that their results should be available within three to five days. So we’re very excited,” says state epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

After people get tested and are waiting for their results, it’s important they follow CDC guidelines to try and prevent the virus from spreading.

eTrueNorth will be conducting the tests.

For more information about how to register and for exact testing locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota...
Hospitalizations pass 600 in South Dakota Tuesday
A new grading policy discussion took place Monday night.
RCAS looking to change their grading policy
Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck

Latest News

The importance of being a "Purple Heart City"
Rapid City has been a “Purple Heart City” since April of 2019
Enrollment in RCAS schools peaked eight years ago, reaching nearly 14,000 students. But since...
RCAS has seen a decline in student enrollment
The taproom and winery set up five plastic igloos on their concert lawn, which lets customers...
Prairie Berry Winery adds outdoor igloos to its ‘menu’
Six RCAS will learn online through Thanksgiving