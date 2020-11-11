Advertisement

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives in South Dakota

The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest...
The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest single-day death total.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials say COVID-19 has taken 27 more lives in South Dakota as the state saw more than 1,300 additional cases Wednesday.

The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest single-day death total, following the 28 deaths reported Nov. 6.

This total would account for the third leading cause of death in 2018, the most recent year this data is available in South Dakota.

Leading causes of death in South Dakota in 2018, according to the South Dakota Department of Health:

1) Heart Disease, 1,797

2) Malignant Neoplasms (cancer), 1,632

3) Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease, 498

4) Accidents, 452

5) Alzheimer’s Disease, 437

One victim was in their 50s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, and 17 over age 80, according to the Department of Health.

Officials reported 1,362 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 58,696. Active cases rose by over 800 to 17,461.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by 64 to 543, marking the first time this number declined in several days. Health officials say 34% of the state’s hospital beds and ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health reported a 21% test-positivity rate Wednesday, and a 20% rolling positivity rate over the past two weeks. The state factors test positivity by factoring in all tests taken, per CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snake Creek
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota...
Hospitalizations pass 600 in South Dakota Tuesday
A new grading policy discussion took place Monday night.
RCAS looking to change their grading policy
Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck

Latest News

Wednesday night the school board will have an emergency meeting to discuss the move.
Spearfish School Board considers virtual learning in emergency meeting
Gov. Tim Walz (File photo)
Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart
Veteran banners in downtown Rapid City
Rapid City celebrates Veterans Day
Sen. Rounds doesn't see evidence of election fraud
Sen. Rounds sees no evidence of election fraud