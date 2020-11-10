Statewide humanities organization awards $400K in COVID-19 relief to cultural organizations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The statewide South Dakota Humanities Council has awarded more than $400,000 to cultural organizations struggling to maintain operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The CARES grants, funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and administered by SDHC, provided unrestricted operating support, humanities program support or both to qualifying organizations impacted by COVID-19.

A total of $414,215 was awarded to 49 organizations in 30 counties.

For local causes, the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies (CAIRNS) in Martin, the Belle Fourche Public Library, the Custer County Library, the South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City and the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish all were awarded $10,000

The Haakon County Public Library in Philip got $9,900. The Midland Pioneer Museum Association was awarded $2,500.

In Deadwood, the public library received $10,025 and Deadwood History, Inc. was rewarded $16,100.

Rapid City’s Journey Museum, Rapid City got $20,000.

The grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Awards were determined, in part, by financial need and operating budget. General criteria were that organizations maintain a primary business address in South Dakota and have 501(c)(3) status and a DUNS number.

