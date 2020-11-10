Advertisement

Somewhat typical November weather continues through the week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see mostly dry conditions with seasonably cool temperatures for the rest of the week. There might be a few snow showers Wednesday night, mainly in Wyoming and the Black Hills, but amounts will be quite light.

Temperatures will likely moderate by Friday and the weekend, then we’ll expect an extended period of dry, mild weather next week and maybe beyond!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
Shepherd Hills is expected to bring in thousands of people to Rapid City
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Cold again overnight
Not as cold Tuesday
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast