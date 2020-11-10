RCPD investigate rollover on Anamosa Street Monday
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rollover accident Monday evening sent a 23-year-old woman to Monument Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of North 7th Street and Anamosa Street. Rapid City Police say the SUV was northbound when it struck a parked vehicle, causing it to roll.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor. However, police are still investigating the incident.
