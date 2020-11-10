Advertisement

Orchard Meadows, an upcoming development near Rapid Valley

A new development going up on the east side of Rapid City.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Right off of Highway 44, Orchard Meadows is an upcoming commercial development in Rapid Valley with plans to offer health care, a church, and even a restaurant.

Going up around it, $140 million worth of housing including 130 single-family homes,102 townhomes, and 800 apartments.

And with the influx of people and the employees at the new facilities nearby development company Dream Design is also putting in a daycare.

Dream Design International says this project has been 7 years in the making and all of the lots are already sold.

“It started with the first pieces of infrastructure, rebuilding a connection onto highway 44, creating that signalized section, planning out the different uses, and then going forward and making those uses actually appear and be built out on that site," says Kyle Treloar from Dream Design International.

The company is looking to complete the project sometime in the next three to four years.

