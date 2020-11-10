Advertisement

Locals discuss gas prices that have been slowly going up

Gas prices have slowly been going up for the past month
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tiffany Fernandez says she is always on the road... And filling up her SUV is not cheap.

“If you need to come to rapid for anything, it’s 30 miles one way. It adds up pretty quick.” Tiffany Fernandez, Sturgis resident, says

the gas price was 2 dollars and 9 cents a gallon on Monday... At the pilot station on deadwood avenue.

Gas-buddy says it’s one of the cheapest in rapid city.

But Fernandez says with the election... She is concerned it won’t stick around too long.

“A lot of concerns with fracking and the oil industry. I know that several years back when they had concerns about coal and oil The gas prices were almost $5 per gallon.”

and an expert from GasBuddy says gas prices could be going up because of president-elect Joe Biden’s push for more environmental regulations.

Also more demand for oil.

Pierre resident Dwane Russell says he would feel the impact.

“It’s that much more money out of your pocket every month. You still have to go places. We do not live in caves.” Dwane Russell, from Pierre, says

GasBuddy says the average price per gallon in South Dakota is about 2 dollars and 8 cents, a 3 cent increase in the last week.

And even if the price continues to rise. Many like Russell say they already plan to cut costs... By cutting back on travel for the holidays... Because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“We will just stay with immediate family. Some of my family members have gotten covid. They have all survived so we are thankful for that.”

