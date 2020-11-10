Advertisement

Local business celebrates ‘Petsgiving’ to collect donations for humane society

Bar K-9 accepting all pet donations
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In collaboration with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park is hosting their first-ever “Petsgiving."

Volunteer opportunities at the shelters are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Caitlan Ausmann, resource specialist with the Humane Society of the Black Hills, says this is a way for people to get involved and give back.

“Petsgiving at Bar K-9 is taking donations for animals staying here at the humane society, it’s really a great way to get involved, volunteer opportunities here are really limited in the midst of COVID-19, so this is a really great way to volunteer off-site, in an important way," Ausmann said.

Bar K-9 is taking any supplies. Items like puppy chow, canned cat food, bunny and rat food are greatly appreciated.

The event goes from Nov. 10-24.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
Shepherd Hills is expected to bring in thousands of people to Rapid City
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund
Ellsworth Air Force Base, file photo.
Ellsworth, Minneapolis St. Paul are ‘red’ Air Force bases
Strider bikes have been donated and used by millions of kids across the globe. However, the...
“Strider” Bikes donated to central Pierre elementary schools
The Rapid City Parks and Rec department is getting ready for the holidays.
Holiday decorations
A new way for the community to get involved with the shelter.
Petsgiving