Hospitalizations pass 600 in South Dakota Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to rise in South Dakota as health officials reported more than 1,000 new cases Tuesday.

A total of 607 people are currently hospitalized for the coronavirus, up 41 from Monday, marking a new one-day high in South Dakota. COVID-19 patients occupy 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 35% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Officials say 36% of hospital beds and 33% of ICU beds are still available.

Health officials reported 1,024 new cases Tuesday. Active cases rose by over 300 to 16,595. Based on these numbers, one in 53 South Dakotans currently has an active case of COVID-19.

The state reported three additional deaths, as total deaths rose to 540. Two victims were in their 70s, one was over the age of 80.

The state reported an RT-PCR test positivity rate of 23.9% Tuesday. The state’s rolling average over the past 14 days is 19.9%.

County rundown for Tuesday:

In Pennington County, 1,695 of 5,981 people (+128) are contagious or 28.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.2%.

For people in Meade County, 303 of 1,244 people (+19) are contagious or 24.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.6%.

In Lawrence County, 483 of 1,392 people (+23) are contagious or 41.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 530 of 1,269 (+13) people are contagious or 42.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.2%.

In Custer County, 86 of 390 people (+1) are contagious or 22.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.5%.

In Butte County, 205 of 514 (+10) people are contagious or 40% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.7%.

For people in Fall River County, 61 of 266 (+6) people are contagious or 23% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.3%.

In Jackson County, 61 of 164 people (+5) are contagious or 37.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.4%.

For people in Haakon County, 28 of 114 (+4) people are contagious or 25% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 27%.

In Bennett County, 97 of 257 (+2) people are contagious or 38% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.7%.

For people in Ziebach County, 50 of 132 (+1) people are contagious or 38% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.4%.

