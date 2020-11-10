Advertisement

Authorities search for missing SC family that could be in South Dakota

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and...
Authorities in Marion County are searching for a family that has been reported missing and considered endangered.(Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in locating a family described as missing and endangered.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie and Barbara Clemmons are the biological parents of four children but do not have legal custody and have fled to avoid court action.

Authorities believe the Clemmons' have traveled up the east coast and now possibly west to South Dakota.

A South Carolina Family Court Judge has ordered that the four minor children be taken into protective custody once located, a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page states. Twelve-year-old Leslie IV, 10-year-old Brady, 8-year-old Deborah “Hattie Jean,” and 3-year-old Patricia “Carly” are in “imminent and substantial danger,” investigators state.

“Let’s get these kids to safety!” the Facebook post states.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement agency.

