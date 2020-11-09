U.S. Surgeon General visits Rapid City Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Surgeon General is in South Dakota to assist with the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted that he is visiting South Dakota to help with the opening of a COVID-19 surge testing site.

Just toured @IHSgov Rapid City Service Unit and Oyate Health Center. Met w/ hardworking #southdakota staff who help preserve health of American Indians and Alaska Natives. pic.twitter.com/Lfy5u6YwMC — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) November 9, 2020

Adams was in Rapid City Monday, where he met with the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board and toured the Indian Health Services facility in Rapid City.

Adams will visit Pierre on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem. He will tour the National Guard Armory, where a temporary mass COVID-19 testing facility is being set up. The event is closed to the public.

