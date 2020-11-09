Advertisement

Sturgis’ new bakery makes wickedly good treats

By Sunday Miller
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis has opened a new bakery that conjures up treats like cakes, scones and almost any pastry you can think of.

The bakery had a warm welcome with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Owner of the Good Witch Cake Shop Shelby Spratt says she loves witch decor and wanted to theme the bakery something fun.

“I just something different every other day, so I don’t have a set menu because it changes,” Spratt said.

The bakery specializes in wedding and custom cakes as well.

“I really hope to just be part of the community and kind of be part of people’s morning routines and hopefully make some memories with some really special ordered cakes and wedding cakes,” Spratt said.

The storefront is in the Boulder Canyon Plaza near Pizza Ranch in Sturgis and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
Dakota Market Square brings in some new businesses
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
Shepherd Hills is expected to bring in thousands of people to Rapid City
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
Vandals spray-paint political profanity on private property in Sturgis
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

Mike Durfee State Prison (file photo)
South Dakota inmate dies from COVID-19
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.
South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The board approved a way to combat the virus in county buildings.
2nd inmate on loose from Rapid City minimum-security prison
Local nonprofit prays for social workers in November
Local nonprofit sets up prayer drive-thru for social workers in November