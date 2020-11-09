Advertisement

Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
A new development that’s expected to bring in thousands of people, Shepherd Hills
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
Dakota Market Square brings in some new businesses
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
Sturgis residents woke up to political vandalism Sunday morning
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Portugal, Hungary hunker down against Europe’s virus surge
He comes to South Dakota from New York City, where he gained more than 10 years of producing,...
KOTA Territory News welcomes new anchor Aaron Dickens