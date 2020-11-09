South Dakota reports 907 new COVID-19 cases Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota sits at more than 56,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic as active cases continue to increase in the state.

South Dakota Health Officials reported 907 new cases Monday along with another death due to the infection. The new cases bring the state’s total number to more than 56,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Active cases have increased to by more than 500 cases to 16,266 active cases.

The state’s death toll is now at 537. Deaths have increased by 27 from Friday.

Currently, 566 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that number up 20 since Sunday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 20.7% of the state’s staffed hospital beds, and 35.3% of the state’s staffed ICU beds.

The Midwest remains a hot spot for new coronavirus cases, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. South Dakota has had an average of 1,154.3 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, second only to North Dakota.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,657 of 5,856 people (+89) are contagious or 28.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.9%.

For people in Meade County, 303 of 1,226 people (+14) are contagious or 24.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.4%.

In Lawrence County, 485 of 1,371 people (+23) are contagious or 35.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.8%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 536 of 1,256 (+4) people are contagious or 42.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.1%.

In Custer County, 89 of 389 people (+1) are contagious or 22.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17.5%.

In Butte County, 203 of 504 (+6) people are contagious or 40.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 59 of 260 (+1) people are contagious or 22.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.1%.

In Jackson County, 57 of 159 people (+/-0) are contagious or 36% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 17%.

For people in Haakon County, 28 of 110 (+2) people are contagious or 26% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.4%.

In Bennett County, 95 of 255 (+/-0) people are contagious or 37.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 20.6%.

For people in Ziebach County, 49 of 131 (+1) people are contagious or 37.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.5%.

