South Dakota inmate dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota inmate has died from COVID-19, officials said Monday.

An inmate at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died from the disease, according to the Department of Correction’s COVID-19 report.

This is first confirmed COVID-19 death in the state’s prison system. A total of 1,870 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, though officials say only 113 of those cases are currently active. Mike Durfee State Prison has had 779 cumulative cases, 28 of which are active.

Officials have not confirmed any other details about the inmate’s death.

A total of 143 DOC staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, though deaths have been reported.

