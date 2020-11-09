Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - WYO Buckin’ Beans

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The owners of WYO Buckin' Beans say, “we believe in delicious coffee and we believe keepin' it true to our roots!”

They use a coffee roaster has been fabricated and hand built. It consists of big Cast Iron Kettle, where it is welded to dangle over a big burner.

They wanted to be different, not only with Coffee we roast, but the way we roast, and our story. Learn more on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

