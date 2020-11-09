Advertisement

Elk Vale Road Crash: 1 killed after car becomes wedged underneath semi-truck

Rapid City Police have instructed drivers to take a different route.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE 2 p.m. Nov. 9

One was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Elk Vale Road.

Around 12:30 p.m. police received reports of an automobile-semi-truck collision. The vehicle was wedged underneath the semi, according to the police. The car was drug about 100 feet after the collision.

There were two in the vehicle, the passenger was killed by the crash. The driver had no serious injuries.

Authorities are going to reconstruct the scene with a drone.

At this time, traffic is being diverted to Mall Drive.

There was a serious crash on North Elk Vale Road.

TRAFFIC BLOCKAGE: There was a serious crash on North Elk Vale Road. Police and Highway Patrol are investigating now. We will provide more info as we learn more.

Posted by KOTA Territory News on Monday, November 9, 2020

Police and Highway Patrol are investigating.

KOTA Territory News will provide more info as we learn more.

