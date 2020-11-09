SD Supreme Court: Deadwood Police had reasonable cause for drug search

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case.

The high court, in a ruling this week, said Deadwood Police had reasonable cause to seek a warrant to search an apartment and a vehicle where illegal drugs were suspected.

The warrant also lets police collect urine samples.

Court records say the subsequent search of the apartment produced several bags containing a white crystal substance, which was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

And urine samples were taken from Carrie Lynn Ostby and Dana Olmsted both tested positive for meth.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.