Advertisement

SD Supreme Court: Deadwood Police had reasonable cause for drug search

The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be...
The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case.(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case.

The high court, in a ruling this week, said Deadwood Police had reasonable cause to seek a warrant to search an apartment and a vehicle where illegal drugs were suspected.

The warrant also lets police collect urine samples.

Court records say the subsequent search of the apartment produced several bags containing a white crystal substance, which was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

And urine samples were taken from Carrie Lynn Ostby and Dana Olmsted both tested positive for meth.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
New businesses are coming to the north side of Rapid City.
Dakota Market Square brings in some new businesses
Houses in Shepherd Hills are selling.
A new development that’s expected to bring in thousands of people, Shepherd Hills
A vandal went around and spray painted profanity in Sturgis.
Vandals spray-paint political profanity on private property in Sturgis
A cattle trailer caught on fire Friday night.
Cattle truck catches fire Friday night on I-90

Latest News

Local nonprofit prays for social workers in November
Local nonprofit sets up prayer drive-thru for social workers in November
New apartment development in works east of Rapid City
New apartment development in works east of Rapid City
Barbershop brings in beer during appointments
Barbershop brings in beer during appointments
Online pow wow connects Native Americans worldwide
Online pow wow connects Native Americans worldwide
Political vandalism hits Sturgis homes
Political vandalism hits Sturgis homes