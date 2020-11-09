Advertisement

Politically motivated vandalism pops up in Sturgis

An unknown vandal spray-painted both a garage and city-owned trash can with profanity about president-elect Biden.
An unknown vandal spray-painted both a garage and city-owned trash can with profanity about president-elect Biden.
An unknown vandal spray-painted both a garage and city-owned trash can with profanity about president-elect Biden.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - With tensions still running high regarding the presidential election and president-elect Joe Biden, the country has seen flares of unrest and the Black Hills isn’t immune.

Sturgis residents woke up Sunday morning to find politically motivated vandalism. An unknown vandal spray-painted both a garage and city-owned trash can with profanity about president-elect Biden.

The Sturgis chief of police said this is the only vandalism incident they’re aware of and that the house in question has been targeted before.

“This is the only incident that we’ve been made aware of that’s happened in Sturgis," said Geody VanDewater, Sturgis’s chief of police. "Like I said, it was, I don’t know if I want to say an isolated incident but there was an incident, and these same people had a Biden political sign taken out of their yard earlier in the year as well.”

VanDewater said they’re planning to increase residential patrols and if people have political signs in their yards, to be aware and cautious.

