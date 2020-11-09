Advertisement

Much colder temperatures this week

Mostly sunny and cool conditions expected on Thursday and Friday.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As promised, we’ve seen a major change in the weather pattern … one that has brought much chillier temperatures to the area. The coldest day of the week will be today, with temperatures returning to normal by weeks' end.

Some areas of light snow will occur in south-central South Dakota this morning, but all of us will see clearing skies this afternoon. Watch out for slick spots on roads east of Hot Springs, to east of Wall this morning.

