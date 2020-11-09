Advertisement

Gov. Noem names Rapid City native Interim Secretary of Transportation

SD DOT logo
SD DOT logo(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem says a Rapid City man will serve as the interim Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Joel Jundt will serve as interim Secretary, officials announced Monday.

Jundt has served in several roles within the Department of Transportation, including his current role as deputy cabinet secretary. He has worked for the department since graduating from the South Dakota School of Mines in 1985.

“Joel is well-respected throughout the transportation industry and will continue moving the department forward during this interim period,” Noem said, via a press release. “I am pleased Joel has agreed to continue serving South Dakota in this capacity, and I look forward to working with him to make South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier.”

Jundt will begin serving following the retirement of current Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist on Nov. 13.

“I’d like to thank the Governor for this opportunity,” said Jundt. “I look forward to continue working with Governor Noem and the dedicated staff at the Department of Transportation.”

