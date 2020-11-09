Gov. Noem expresses concern over 2020 Presidential Election integrity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday morning, Governor Kristi Noem joined George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss COVID-19 in South Dakota, as well as her concerns regarding the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Highlighting that elections must be fair, honest, and transparent.

The Governor outlined, what she says are, serious legal concerns and explained why President Trump should get his day in court.

“All I’m asking for, George, is that we don’t break this country. When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever. This isn’t just about this election; this is about every election in the future, and the fact that the American people – the everyday people who get up and work hard, that are suffering through this pandemic, that have tragically lost family members – they need to know that, at least, America still functions, and we care about doing things right," Noem said.

You can watch the full interview here.

