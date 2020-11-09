Facebook group connects people to Native American culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Facebook has helped link people since its creation in 2004. And since the start of the pandemic, people are finding more ways to connect with both people and their heritage.

“We had no idea what it was going to turn into," said Whitney Rencountre, one of Social Distance Powwow’s co-founders. "We thought maybe it would be a one-time event and who knows after that.”

Social Distance Powwow was created to bring artists, performers, and spectators together in a safe way. And has now turned into more than just connecting Native cultures.

“It’s bigger than the actual events we have on the weekends, it’s inspiring to a lot of people, the things that we share and what the platform has really become I think a lot of people take interest in that," said Rencountre. "It’s an educational platform, it’s a fun platform.”

The Facebook group now reaches across the world from North America to Australia.

“Having a place where we can unify and encourage one another, inspire one another, has really been important," said Rencountre. "So, people share and tune in from different parts of the world, non-Native, Native, you name it. I mean with 216,000 members in 100 countries worldwide, it’s really given us a voice.”

A voice Rencountre and the other founders say they hope continues into the future.

“What could come of this is endless," said Rencountre. "And we’re excited about that. We’re really excited about the future of what Social Distance Powwow, the impact that it can have, and that it’s going to have.”

